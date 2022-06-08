KOKOMO, Ind. — Two Kokomo teenagers are being tried as adults after a shooting at a convenience store and an incident involving a gun at a school, the Kokomo Police Department announced Wednesday.

At about 6:15 p.m. on May 17, police were called to the Buddy’s Mart convenient store at 400 N. Apperson Way in response to a shooting. Officers found a 16-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds on nearby Jackson Street. The teen was taken to St. Vincent Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to KPD.

Police said evidence indicates that the teen knows the person who shot him, but the 16-year-old would not cooperate with investigators at the hospital.

On May 19, police executed a search warrant at a home in the 1100 block of S. Union Street. After the search and interviews with individuals, officers seized a firearm and detained another 16-year-old male on attempted murder and criminal recklessness charges. He is being tried as an adult.

On June 6, police were informed that a 16-year-old male possibly had a handgun in his backpack at the Excel Center school located at 101 W. Superior St.

KPD said officers searched the teen’s backpack and found a loaded semiautomatic handgun and counterfeit money. Police noted that this is the same teen who was shot on May 17. Officers arrested the teen on felony charges of weapon/instrument of violence-child in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm on school property and possession of counterfeit money. He is also being tried an an adult.

This case remains an active investigation.

Anyone with additional information should call detective Erik Fogg at 765-456-7369 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You may qualify for a cash reward by contacting Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.