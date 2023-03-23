OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities recovered four vehicles and arrested two men after an investigation into thefts at a business in Owen County, Indiana State Police announced Thursday.

At about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, I.S.P. learned of the possible theft of three vehicles from T&T Repairables in southeastern Owen County after a concerned citizen reported suspicious activity by individuals leaving the area of the business.

As police searched for the vehicles, the concerned citizen called again and advised that one of the vehicles — a 2016 black Ford F-350 — was now northbound on I-69 from 3rd St. in Bloomington. State police said troopers found the truck in Morgan County at about 10 a.m. and followed as it exited I-69 at S.R. 144 in Johnson County.

Troopers conducted a traffic stop and arrested 46-year-old Jerry W. Poindexter, of Indianapolis, and 46-year-old Travis L. Stephens, who has no current address. They were taken to the Morgan County Jail on the following charges:

Poindexter

Vehicle theft

Possession of stolen property

Driving while suspended

Stephens

Vehicle theft

Possession of stolen property

Active warrant for auto theft from Owen County

Active warrant for failure to register as a sex offender

Prosecutors from Owen, Monroe, Morgan and Johnson County will determine if further charges will be filed.

I.S.P. said troopers found a second vehicle — a silver 2020 Ram 1500 — near the intersection of S.R. 43 and Porter Ridge Road in Owen County after thieves abandoned the vehicle as its emergency brake system remained engaged.

The Owen County Sheriff’s Department found a third stolen vehicle — a green 2019 Chevy Silverado — at a business parking lot on W. 3rd St. near I-69 in Bloomington by using the vehicle’s computer system and GPS, state police said. Deputies used the computer system to disable the truck and later recovered it.

A fourth vehicle that Stephen is accused of stealing from T&T Repairables on March 9 was recovered in Indianapolis, I.S.P. added. All four vehicles were returned to the business.

State police continue to investigate this case as they seek to identify and find two additional individuals who assisted with the crime.