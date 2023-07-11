NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection to a burglary spree in Henry County after a resident reported a suspicious sighting of two men driving four-wheelers while wearing ski masks despite it being late June.

Richard L. Barnes Jr. 31, of Hagerstown and Jon S. Whitehead, 29, of New Castle were both arrested on June 25. Two days later, charges were filed in Henry County Circuit Court with Barnes facing three counts of burglary, a Level 5 felony, along with a Level 6 felony count of theft. Whiteland is charged with one burglary count along with two misdemeanor charges.

According to court documents, Barnes and Whitehead were spotted driving four-wheelers in Henry County on the morning of June 25. The 911 caller believed the men may be connected to recent thefts due to the men wearing ski masks and a tool bag being spotted on one of the ATVs.

A sheriff’s deputy tracked down the men and found them parked in a woodline on the four-wheelers. The deputy reported both men initially failed to comply with his order to shut off the ATVs and show their hands. The men complied after the deputy drew his firearm and repeated the order, according to the police report.

The deputy noted in his report that a generator was strapped to one of the ATVs. A tool bag was also found that had power saws and bolt cutters inside.

Court documents show that after identifying both men, officers searched the residences of both men and reported finding numerous items reported stolen.

Court documents detail that one Henry County victim reported 40 items being stolen from his property earlier in June. Deputies said over 20 of the stolen items were found at Barnes’ residence in Hagerstown.

Stolen items found by deputies included a grease gun, a welder, a chainsaw, a sawzall, and a fishing bow.

Deputies noted numerous other suspected stolen items were found at both residences including generators, air compressors, power tools, welders, bags of jewelry, catalytic converters and more.

Meth was also located in Barnes’ home, according to court documents, along with digital scales and plastic baggies.