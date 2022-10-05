INDIANAPOLIS — Two men are dead following a pair of shootings just nine hours apart in the same neighborhood on Indy’s near northeast side.

The driver’s side door and window of a white Chevy was riddled with bullets just before 6 p.m. Tuesday night near 38th and Tacoma.

21-year-old Dwight Berryhill was rushed to the hospital but died hours later.

“You know that life is no longer here and that is just unacceptable,” said Pastor Orlando Jordan Jr.

Just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, police were called to another home just a few hundred yards away on East 38th Street and found another man shot to death in a backyard.

“You know it’s concerning. We need to come together and say this is not going to happen in our community,” said Jordan.

Orlando Jordan Junior is the pastor at Resurrection Community Church, which sits just a few hundred feet from both unsolved homicides.

“Certainly it’s on our radar and disturbing when we have two homicides in a radius that they were,” said IMPD Officer William Young.

Police say they’re still investigating the motives for both killings, but right now they don’t appear to be related by anything other than location.

“We haven’t ruled it out, but we don’t believe they’re connected to my knowledge,” said Young. “We’ll continue to partner with the community. We hope the community will partner with us.”

Pastor Jordan, who also works as a volunteer chaplain with IMPD, urges people in his neighborhood to speak up and stop the violence.

“It’s just disheartening and I believe if could learn just a little conflict resolution, we could see something different and feel something different in our community,” said Jordan.

So far, no arrests have been made on either homicide.

In both cases, police said preliminary information leads investigators to believe there is no known threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with information about the Tacoma incident should contact Detective Stephanie Herr at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or by e-mail at Stephanie.Herr@indy.gov.

Anyone with information about the 38th street incident should contact Detective Mark Howard at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or by e-mail at Mark.Howard@indy.gov.