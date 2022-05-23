INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were shot overnight Monday at a sports bar on the near southwest side of Indianapolis, according to IMPD.

Police say they originally received two separate calls about a person being shot.

The first call came around 12:22 a.m. from the PNC bank on Kentucky Avenue. Just minutes after that, another call originated from less than a mile away at the Phillips 66 gas station on Kentucky Avenue.

According to IMPD Nightwatch Captain Kimberly Young, a male victim was found at each scene. Both men told police they were shot at the Big Dog Saloon in the 2900 block of Kentucky Avenue, just east of Kentucky and Holt Road.

“Both subjects were treated for apparent gunshot wounds and transported to area hospitals in stable condition,” said Young.

Investigators say the sports bar closed at midnight, and the shooting happened shortly after. They tell us the parking lot had “cleared out” by the time officers arrived. Police did find shell casings in the lot.

Investigators believe the shooting is an isolated incident.