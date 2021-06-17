2 more indicted on murder charges in May 2020 death of former IU football player, businessman Chris Beaty

INDIANAPOLIS – A grand jury indicted two more individuals in the murder of former IU football player and businessman Chris Beaty.

Alijah Jones and Nakeyah Shields were indicted on charges of felony murder, five counts of armed robbery and one count of attempted armed Robbery. Both were arrested Thursday.

Beaty was killed on May 30 during a second night of rioting that began with protests over social justice in downtown Indianapolis. He’d just sent a text to a friend that he was checking the perimeter of his apartment building to make sure his neighbors were safe.

Just minutes before he sent those text messages, a group of people roamed nearby, pointing and firing guns as they robbed drivers who were parking their vehicles.

The group encountered Beaty near Talbot and Vermont streets; he was shot at least twice in the chest. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said evidence in the case included eyewitness accounts and surveillance footage.

One person, Marcus Anderson, had already been charged with Beaty’s murder.

Beaty, known as “Mr. Indianapolis” was a former football player for Cathedral High School and went on to play at Indiana University. His death drew national attention due to his athletic background and commitment to making Indianapolis a better place.

“We believe Chris Beaty was shot and killed doing what we know to be his nature – taking care of his neighbors and his city. I would like to thank the Beaty family for the tremendous example they’ve set during this difficult time,” said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears in a statement. “His death, and the loss to Indianapolis, has had a lasting impact on so many.”

Marcus Anderson and Alijah Jones are also charged in suspected robberies that occurred on the same night as Beaty’s death.