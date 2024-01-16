MUNCIE, Ind. – Two men from Muncie were arrested after they reportedly robbed and battered a woman at gunpoint, stealing three iPhones, $5 and a heart necklace.

Court documents detailed that on Jan. 11; officers responded to the 1800 block of E. Hines Street shortly after 12:30 a.m.

Police were advised a woman had been robbed and battered at gunpoint. The victim showed the officers a Facebook picture of the two suspects.

She added she had gone to school with them at Muncie Central.

Police identified the suspects as Claven N. Jernigan and Dajuan L. Pounds, aged 22 years old.

Claven Jernigan booking photo (Delaware County)

Investigators said the woman told them she was inside her bedroom in the early hours of Jan. 11 when her dog began growling at her door. When she opened the door, a masked person was standing there with a flashlight and gun, with another person behind.

The woman said the first suspect’s hands were shaking.

Jernigan had reportedly smacked the woman with his gun and the two began fighting and scratching, causing his mask to come off so he could be identified.

The woman said while fighting Jernigan, his phone/flashlight fell so she was able to identify the second suspect (not wearing a mask) as Pounds.

Dajuan Pounds booking photo (Delaware County)

According to the probable cause, during the scuffle, Pounds came up and stomped the woman’s face with his Air Force One’s. Jernigan and Pounds then ran out of the home, police said.

The woman then contacted police and her family explaining the situation. The woman was also able to describe what Jernigan and Pounds were wearing during the alleged attack and police said it matched clothes from their Facebook pages.

The pair are alleged to have stolen a total of three iPhones, $5 of U.S. currency (from the woman’s purse) and a necklace with a heart pendant and photo of the victim and her deceased grandmother.

They were both arrested for armed robbery resulting in bodily injury, a Level 3 felony.

An initial hearing hasn’t been scheduled.