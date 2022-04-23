INDIANAPOLIS — Police are currently responding to a shooting that injured two people Saturday night on Indy’s northeast side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers are currently on scene of a shooting at the 3800 block of Emerson Avenue near the intersection of E. 38th Street.

According to IMPD, the condition of both victims is unknown at this time. No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated with new information as it becomes available.