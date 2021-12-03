2 people reported shot on near west side; 1 in critical condition

Indianapolis Area Crime

by: Izzy Karpinski

Tremont Street shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men injured on the near west side.

Police were sent to the 700 block of N. Tremont Street (near Michigan and Belmont) on Friday morning for a reported shooting. A crime scene was found but no victims.

Two male victims were then located at Eskenazi Hospital.

One man was said to be in critical condition. The other’s condition was described as “serious but stable.”

Police believe there is no threat to the public.

