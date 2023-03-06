INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police are responding after two people were shot and injured on the city’s northeast side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called around 5:15 p.m. to the intersection of Aspen Way and Montery Road for a person shot.

Upon arrival to the intersection, which is in a residential area near the intersection of 42nd Street and N. Franklin Road, officers found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

According to IMPD, one person that was shot is awake, breathing and listed in stable condition. The second person shot, IMPD said, is listed in critical condition.

FOX59/CBS4 has a crew on the way to the scene. No other information was immediately provided by IMPD.