INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police are investigating Thursday night after 2 people were shot on the city’s far east side.



Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 10:25 p.m. to the 700 block of Belhaven Drive on the city’s far east side for a person shot.



Upon arrival, IMPD said officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. That victim, IMPD said, was awake and breathing as of 10:30 p.m.

Shortly after, around 11 p.m., IMPD confirmed that officers had found a second victim suffering from a gunshot wound. That victim is reported to be in stable condition, according to police.



IMPD did not immediately provide any victim identification or other information. Lt. Shane Foley did confirm that IMPD Night Watch crews are responding to the scene to investigate.

