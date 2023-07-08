INDIANAPOLIS — Two juveniles were hit by bullets while smoking near an apartment complex on the city’s near southeast side in what local police described as a “gang-related” shooting.

Indianapolis Metro police crews were called around 6:30 p.m. Saturday to the 2900 block of E. Tabor Street, a residential area on the city’s near southeast side, for a person shot.

The original 911 call disconnected before an address was given, but map technology was used to identify the scene as being on Tabor Street, IMPD Capt. Don Weilhammer said.

Upon arrival, Capt. Weilhammer said officers found two juvenile males suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to Riley’s Hospital for Children and are listed in stable condition as of 7:30 p.m., according to IMPD.

The shooting occurred near the clubhouse of an Indy apartment complex where a party was taking place. However, IMPD said it is not known whether the two victims were attending the party.

The two victims, Capt. Weilhammer said, went out to a shed near the clubhouse to smoke when “numerous” suspects arrived on foot and opened fire on the juveniles.

Weilhammer said that after attendees of the clubhouse party saw the juveniles get shot, several people ran out and tried to help. However, Weilhammer said the suspects began shooting at them as well, although no one was struck.

An initial investigation into the shooting, Capt. Weilhammer said, shows that the shooting was gang-related. This is based on the fact that multiple witnesses at the party described the suspects as wearing gang colors.

The unknown number of suspects, Weilhammer said, fled the area on foot. Anyone with information on the suspects or the shooting is being asked to call IMPD Det. Sanchez at (317) 327-3475 or to call (317) 262-TIPS to make an anonymous report.

Our FOX59/CBS4 crew observed bullet hole damage on multiple cars and homes in the area of the shooting. While IMPD was unable to confirm whether the damage is related, they said officers are still investigating. Photos of the damage can be seen below:

Later on during the investigation, IMPD officers on scene confirmed that a bullet was also found inside a nearby house.