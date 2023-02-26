INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were shot on the city’s northeast side of town, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of Mill View Ct. on report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found two victims suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to an area hospital. They’re both in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477. We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.