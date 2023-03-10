WALTON, Ind. — Two people were shot in Cass County Thursday night after an altercation between siblings led to an exchange of gunfire, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities were called to a home in the 300 block of North Main Street in Walton at about 9 p.m. in response to the shooting.

CCSO said two people visiting the home were shot: a 43-year-old Albion woman and a 33-year-old Walton man.

The woman suffered a graze wound to her shoulder and was taken to the hospital by a friend, said the sheriff’s office. The man was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital in Lafayette before being transferred to an Indianapolis hospital for further treatment.

Three other people inside the home at the time of the shooting were uninjured, said CCSO.

Authorities arrested 29-year-old Christopher Brown, of Walton, on charges of domestic battery, strangulation and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with further information should call Sergeant Joe Nies at 574-753-6293.