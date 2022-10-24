INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot and killed early Monday morning on the near north side of Indianapolis, according to police.

IMPD received a call about the shooting around 4:55 a.m. The victims were found in the 3700 block of N. Meridian Street, about a block south of the Meridian and W. 38th Street intersection.

The victims were both found outside of a vehicle in a parking lot. They were both pronounced deceased at the scene.

One neighbor said she woke up to the sound of “at least 10” gunshots.

“I don’t know what really happened. It was more so I think probably just gang violence or something like that,” said Lavette Harper. “I really don’t know what happened for real.”

“Going for a gun is the last thing we should be doing. It affects not just one person, it affects an entire community,” said IMPD Sgt. Genae Cook.

IMPD homicide detectives are investigating.