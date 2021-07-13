2 shot, killed on east side; 6th shooting in less than 12 hours

INDIANAPOLS — Two people are dead after a shooting on the east side Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the 8200 block of Gilmore Road, near E. 21st Street and Post Road, shortly after 3 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

IMPD confirmed an adult male and adult female were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds at a home.

According to officers, preliminary information suggests the shooting may be a murder-suicide that’s domestic in nature.

Police say children were inside the home during the shooting, but they were not hurt. Officers say there is no threat to the community.

It was a busy overnight for police. Earlier around 1:15 a.m., IMPD responded to a quadruple shooting on Arborcrest Drive on the city’s east side. Four men were critically injured in an apparent gun fight.