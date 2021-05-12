2 injured after shooting on Indianapolis’ north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are injured after a shooting on the north side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the 1200 block of West 73rd Street.

Officers arrived to find one person shot and another person injured near Westlane Middle School, according to IMPD. The person shot is listed in stable condition.

Police say the school did briefly go on lockdown, but no students or staff were harmed. IMPD added that it does not believe there is an immediate threat to the community.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

NOTE: Police originally said two people were shot but later provided an update stating that two people are injured, but only one was shot.