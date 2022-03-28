INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a shooting left two injured on Indy’s east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 6:50 p.m. in the 1300 block of Riley Place, in an area near Southeastern and Emerson avenues.

Police said officers found two victims on scene, both with injuries consistent of gunshot wounds. One of the victims is reported to be in critical condition, police said. The second was said to be in good condition.

No further information has been released at this time as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.