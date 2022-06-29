The scene near 38th and Guion Road where the shooting occurred that injured two people.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are responding to a double shooting on Indy’s near northwest side where one person was left in critical condition. The shooting is but one of several to have occurred throughout Indianapolis Wednesday evening.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the double shooting occurred in the 3700 block of Guion Road at approximately 6:20 p.m.

Police said officers arrived on scene and located two gunshot victims. One was said to be in critical condition. Police did not have a condition on the second victim at this time.

No further information has been released as the shooting investigation is still active and ongoing on Guion Road.

The double shooting police run came out less than 10 minutes after Indianapolis police responded to a separate shooting on Indy’s southwest side.

The southwest side shooting occurred near 6:11 p.m. in the 8700 block of Hosta Way. Police did not yet have a condition on the victim.

A third shooting took place on Indy’s east side sometime after 5 p.m. with a victim found to be awake and breathing by police in the 2800 block of N. Post Road.

Police have not released any further information at this time on the Post Road or Hosta Way shooting.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.