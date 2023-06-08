The scene of the shooting near 40th and Byram.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people have been injured in a shooting that occurred on Indy’s north side on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred near W. 40th Street and Byram Avenue, near Crown Hill Cemetary.

Police said two victims were located at the scene. Both were transported to a hospital and said to be awake and breathing in stable condition.

At this time, no additional information has been released as the investigation remains active and ongoing.