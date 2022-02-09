INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a double shooting left one man dead and another critically injured on Indy’s northeast side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 3:15 p.m. in the 4300 block of N. Lasalle Street in a residential area west of 42nd and Sherman Drive.

Police confirmed officers found two men suffering from wounds consistent with gunshot injuries. Police originally listed both in critical condition but later stated one of the men had died as a result of his injuries.

The shooting occurred inside a home, according to police, and investigators are speaking to other individuals who were believed to be within the house at the time of the incident.

Police said no suspect is in custody at this time.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation is still active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this shooting to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.