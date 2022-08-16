The scene of the shooting on Aylesford Lane.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a double shooting on Indy’s northwest Tuesday evening.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at around 7:45 p.m. officers were called to the 3400 block of Aylesford Lane, a residential neighborhood located near 38th Street and Guion Road.

Police said officers arrived on scene and located two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said one man is in critical condition while the other is in stable condition.

Police said the victims were believed to be in the garage at the time of the shooting.

Investigators are looking for a possible suspect vehicle said to be an older, gray-colored Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the vehicle is asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

