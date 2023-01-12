INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were shot on Indy’s southeast side on Thursday night, one left in critical condition.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred at approximately 8:57 p.m. in the 7500 block of Dublin Lane, a residential neighborhood located off of Five Points Road.

Police confirmed that officers arrived on scene and located two people suffering from gunshot injuries. One of the victims is said to be in critical condition while police did not have a condition on the second victim.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.