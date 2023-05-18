INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD says two teens were arrested after guns were found at an Indy high school.

Police say just before 3 p.m. Monday they were called to conduct a weapons investigation at Indianapolis Metropolitan High School on the city’s near west side off West Michigan Street.

Principal Christina Lear told officers that a student found a picture on social media showing two male juveniles posing for a picture and holding guns in the school’s bathroom. Lear stated there was an event earlier in the day where a student was shot at near 10th and Tremont Street. Officers then assisted school officials with a search of the students.

After Principal Lear identified the students as 16-year-old Christopher Smith and Karamba Dioboy, officers were given permission to search of both. They found a black Glock 27 in Smith’s waistband. The firearm did not have any live rounds in the chamber but had 7 live rounds in the magazine. Officers also found a 5.7×28 mm in Dioboy’s backpack which didn’t have any live rounds in the chamber but had 8 rounds in the magazine.

A picture of the 2 males was collected from social media where they were seen posing with the weapons recovered.

Indy teens posed with guns in social media post (Marion County Prosecutor’s Office)

Both Smith and Dioboy were arrested and are being charged with 4 counts of illegal firearm possession charges. They are being held in Marion County’s juvenile detention center.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan High School principal Christina Lear released a statement:

Indianapolis Metropolitan High School takes any and all threats to student and staff safety very

seriously. On May 15, school administrators were made aware of potential weapons on school

grounds and took quick action in collaboration with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police

Department. School resumed normal operations for the remainder of the day.

We are proud of our students and staff for their efforts to keep our school community safe. Christina Lear, principal at Indianapolis Metropolitan High School