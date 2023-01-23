INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) detectives arrested two teen males in connection to a shooting that injured a 15-year-old female.

IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives arrested a 17-year-old and 15-year-old on Sunday, January 22, about two and a half weeks after a 15-year-old girl was shot on Wysong Drive.

The Wysong Drive shooting took place just after 8 p.m. on January 5.

Police found a 15-year-old female inside a home on Wysong Drive who had been shot.

Detectives were able to identify the two juvenile males as suspects “within minutes” of arriving on scene but did not locate the pair until Jan. 22.

Based on preliminary information, the teen suspects were possibly playing with a firearm before the 15-year-old female was shot.

The 17-year-old male was arrested for aggravated battery, domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, criminal recklessness, and dangerous possession of a firearm. The 15-year-old was arrested for dangerous possession of a firearm.