2 women shot near downtown Indianapolis canal, police say

INDIANAPOLIS – Two women were shot near the downtown Indianapolis canal overnight.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers patrolling in the canal area heard gunshots around 12:30 a.m.

They found two women who had been shot in the 300 block of Walnut Street. Both were in good condition, police said.

Responding officers were able to identify and detain a male suspect in the case.

Several people were taken in for questioning, IMPD said. The shooting remains under investigation.