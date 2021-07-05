2 women shot near downtown Indianapolis canal, police say

Indianapolis Area Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS – Two women were shot near the downtown Indianapolis canal overnight.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers patrolling in the canal area heard gunshots around 12:30 a.m.

They found two women who had been shot in the 300 block of Walnut Street. Both were in good condition, police said.

Responding officers were able to identify and detain a male suspect in the case.

Several people were taken in for questioning, IMPD said. The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News