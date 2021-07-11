2 wounded in shooting on Indy’s west side

Indianapolis Area Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Scene (Photo By Jacob Karb)

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are wounded after a shooting on the west side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 6 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the 800 block of Lindley Avenue in response to a shooting.

Officers arrived to find a 26-year-old man and 21-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. IMPD described the condition of both individuals as “stable.” They were taken to Eskanzi Hospital for treatment.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News