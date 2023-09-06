INDIANAPOLIS — Twenty individuals have been charged in Indianapolis federal court after allegedly being involved in activities that led to the FBI’s raids late last month surrounding drugs and dog fighting.

According to documents filed on Aug. 25 but unsealed Wednesday, the following individuals were charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances, to include 400 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of Fentanyl, 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of Methamphetamine, and/or 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of Cocaine between no later than November 2022 and Aug. 23:

Ramiro Rico De Leon;

Gregory Henderson Jr.;

Octavio Vicencio;

Erick Foster;

George Taylor;

J.C. Smith;

Dontoria Gilbert;

David Bennett;

Gregory Easter;

Lauren Eggert;

Quoshawn Stewart.

According to the documents, 10 people were also charged with one count of conspiracy to engage in an animal fighting venture between no later than December 2020 and Aug. 23. Those individuals include:

Gregory Henderson Jr.

Christopher Norfolk;

Maurice Ervin;

Michael Sanders;

James Croons;

Charles Richardson III;

Landon Jones;

Edward Bronaugh;

Donovan Tipler;

Marvin Johnson Jr.

According to previous reports, federal, state and local authorities raided multiple locations around Indianapolis in late August that targeted drugs and dog fighting in the area. At some of the locations, authorities said at the time that they found 75 dogs, as well as a number of guns and drugs.

At the time, officials with the FBI said that agencies conducted the raids related to a federal investigation “into potential drug trafficking and animal fighting.”

This is a developing story. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.