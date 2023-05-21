RUSHVILLE, Ind. — Rushville police are looking for the person who dumped 24 dogs in two different parks in neighboring counties overnight.

The Rushville Animal Shelter said nine dogs were dumped at its city dog park either late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

Shelter Director Kasey Hanna said 15 dogs were also dumped in a dog park in neighboring Decatur County.

“They cared enough to put them in locations that kept them contained, but this is still not acceptable,” the shelter wrote in a Facebook post.

The shelter is asking for nearby residents to check security cameras and wants anyone who saw anything to come forward.

“24 dogs is a lot of dogs to leave one location overnight and go unnoticed,” the shelter wrote. “If you know something, say something. Lives are depending on it!”

The shelter says anonymous tips can be sent to them or to the Rushville Police Department.