FOX59/CBS4 — A joint drug investigation spanning several central Indiana counties resulted in the arrest of 25 people on Wednesday, with police still searching for 11 more wanted suspects.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the arrests were the result of multiple law enforcement agencies in Greenwood, Franklin, Edinburgh and Indianapolis serving warrants on Wednesday.

“These warrants are the direct result of the ongoing investigative efforts of the Sheriff’s Office and Franklin and Greenwood Police Departments,” Johnson Co. Sheriff Duane Burgess said. “This team is dedicated to tackling the issues of illegal narcotics in and around Johnson County.”

In a release sent Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff Burgess said a total of 28 felony drug warrants were issued, with 21 going to Johnson County teams and seven going to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The following people were identified in the release as being arrested Wednesday:

Donald Gene Dowden, 49, of Edinburgh, Indiana Arrested by : JCSO Charges : Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony, and Dealing in Methamphetamine (aiding), a Level 4 Felony Additional : Dowden had an additional charge of Possession of Meth, a Level 6 Felony



Kyle Anthony Dean Austin, 23, of Franklin, Indiana Arrested by : JCSO Charges : Dealing in a Controlled Substance Schedule 4, a Level 4 Felony, and Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony, x2. Additional : He had an additional charge of Possession of Marijuana with a prior conviction, a Level 6 Felony



Susan Faye Leroux, 49, of Edinburgh, Indiana Arrested by : JCSO Charges : Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 2 Felony, and Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony



Summer Doran, 38, of Indianapolis, Indiana Arrested by : JCSO Charges : Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 2 Felony, x2



John L. Wade, 45, of Indianapolis, Indiana Arrested by : JCSO Charge : Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 2 Felony



Gretchen Rhode, 42, of Greenwood, Indiana Arrested by : JCSO Charge : Dealing in a Controlled Substance, a Level 2 Felony



Maya Bruno, 19, of Camby, Indiana Arrested by : JCSO Charges : Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony, x2



Kristina L. Kinser, 46, of Greenwood, Indiana Arrested by : JCSO Charges : Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony, x2



Billy Joe Buchanan, 27, of Indianapolis, Indiana Arrested by : JCSO Charges : Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 2 Felony, x2, Dealing in Narcotic Drug, a Level 3 Felony, and Dealing in Narcotic Drug, a Level 4 Felony



Shelby Rae Abner, 29, of Indianapolis, Indiana Arrested by : JCSO Charges : Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 2 Felony, and Dealing in Narcotic Drug, a Level 5 Felony



Coy Anthony Miller, 24, of Edinburgh, Indiana Arrested by : JCSO Charge : Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony



Dennis Marshall Jones, 68, of Columbus, Indiana Arrested by : JCSO Charge : Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony



Harry “Pete” Stevenson, 37, of Franklin, Indiana Arrested by : JCSO Charges : Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony, and Conversion, a Level A Misdemeanor



Kevin “Bucky” Michael Morris of Edinburgh, Indiana Arrested by : FPD Charges: Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony, and Dealing in Marijuana, a Level A Misdemeanor



Anthony Mark Sewell, 45, of Shelbyville, Indiana Arrested by : FPD Charges: Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 5 Felony, x2 Additional: Sewell also had additional charges of Visiting Common Nuisance, a level A Misdemeanor, Possession of Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony, Possession of a Syringe, a Level 6 Felony, and Possession of Paraphernalia, a Level A Misdemeanor



Jason Edward Litson, 47 Arrested by : FPD Charge : Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony



Mason E Hernandez, 23, of Greenwood, Indiana Arrested by : FPD Charges : Dealing in a Controlled Substance, a Level 5 Felony, Dealing in Hash Oil, a Level 6 Felony, x2, and Dealing Marijuana, a Level A Misdemeanor, x2



Aaleia M. McIntosh, 20, of Indianapolis, Indiana Arrested by : FPD Charges : Dealing Narcotic Drug, a Level 5 Felony, and Dealing in Marijuana, a Level A Misdemeanor, x2



Joshua Steven Brown, 46, of Butlerville, Indiana Arrested by : FPD Charge : Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 2 Felony



LaDarrion Dimitri Lavon Moore, 23, of Franklin, Indiana Arrested by : FPD Charges : Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 3 Felony, Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 4 Felony, Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 5 Felony, and Dealing in Marijuana, a Level A Misdemeanor



Daiquis Mavon Coram, 23, of Clifford, Indiana Arrested by : FPD Charges : Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony, Dealing Narcotic Drug, a Level 5 Felony, and Dealing in a Lookalike Narcotic, a Level 6 Felony



Danielle Rae Giles, 24, of Franklin, Indiana Arrested by : FPD Charges : Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony, and Dealing Narcotic Drug, a Level 5 Felony



Corey L. Gilbert, 36, of Indianapolis, Indiana Arrested by : GPD Charges : Dealing in a narcotic, a Level 2 Felony



In addition to the above warrant arrests, Sheriff Burgess said that two other people were arrested during the investigation.

Vanessa Volk

Brian Nelson

Brian Michael Nelson, 56, of Franklin, was arrested for Level 6 Felony maintaining a common nuisance as well as Felony meth possession and Misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.

Vanessa Volk, 44, of Franklin, was arrested for Level 6 Felony meth possession, Misdemeanor visiting a common nuisance and Misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.

While 25 people were arrested in total, Sheriff Burgess listed 11 other suspects who have yet to be arrested. Burgess listed the following people as being wanted on drug warrants.

Casey Ann Evans, 40, of Edinburgh, Indiana Wanted for : Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony Wanted by : JCSO



Cassi Jo Hendershot, 38, of Nashville, Indiana Wanted for : Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 2 Felony, x2, and Dealing in a Controlled Substance, a Level 5 Felony, x2 Wanted by : JCSO



Ashaun Marquis Miller, 26, of Indianapolis, Indiana Wanted for : Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony Wanted by : JCSO



Matthew Wayne Snyder, 43, of Dunkirk, Indiana Wanted for : Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 2 Felony, x2 Wanted by : JCSO



William Scott Washington, 26, of Indianapolis, Indiana Wanted for : Dealing a Narcotic Drug, a Level 4 Felony, and Dealing a Narcotic Drug, a Level 5 Felony Wanted by : JCSO



Brian Scott Stewart, 47, of Franklin, Indiana Wanted for : Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 2 Felony, Resisting Law Enforcement Officers, a Level 6 Felony, Habitual Traffic Violator, a Level 6 Felony, Possession of a Syringe, a Level 6 Felony, and Possession of Marijuana, a Level B Misdemeanor. Wanted by : JCSO



Timothy Bradley Ridge, 44, of Franklin, Indiana Wanted for: Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony, and Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 5 Felony Wanted by : FPD



Johnathan Douglas Lee Clark, 34, of Austin, Indiana Wanted for : Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 2 Felony, and Dealing in a Lookalike Drug, a Level 6 Felony Wanted by : FPD



Anna Marie Bottoms, 36, of Columbus, Indiana Wanted for : Dealing a Lookalike Drug, a Level 5 Felony Wanted by : FPD



Danny Lee Silver, 48, of Franklin, Indiana Wanted for : Dealing in a Methamphetamine, a Level 5 Felony Wanted by : FPD



Brandon L Perry, 25, of Indianapolis, Indiana Wanted for : Dealing a Narcotic Drug, a Level 4 Felony Wanted by : GPD



In addition to his Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Burgess listed assisting agencies as the Edinburgh Police Department (EPD), Franklin Police Department (FPD), Greenwood Police Department (GPD), the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the Bargersville Police Department, the Bargersville Fire Department and the White River Fire Department.

Additionally, Sheriff Burgess referenced the strong working relationship his office has with Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner and his team.

“Prosecutor Hamner and his team at the Prosecutor’s Office ensures our undercover officers are successful in their day-to-day operations,” Burgess said. “They have been an integral part of achieving these goals in Johnson County and assisting with the arrest operation today.”

Anyone with information on any of the suspects arrested or the people wanted for arrest is being asked to contact law enforcement by calling 911 or 317-262-TIPS to remain anonymous.