FOX59/CBS4 — A joint drug investigation spanning several central Indiana counties resulted in the arrest of 25 people on Wednesday, with police still searching for 11 more wanted suspects.
According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the arrests were the result of multiple law enforcement agencies in Greenwood, Franklin, Edinburgh and Indianapolis serving warrants on Wednesday.
“These warrants are the direct result of the ongoing investigative efforts of the Sheriff’s Office and Franklin and Greenwood Police Departments,” Johnson Co. Sheriff Duane Burgess said. “This team is dedicated to tackling the issues of illegal narcotics in and around Johnson County.”
In a release sent Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff Burgess said a total of 28 felony drug warrants were issued, with 21 going to Johnson County teams and seven going to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
The following people were identified in the release as being arrested Wednesday:
- Donald Gene Dowden, 49, of Edinburgh, Indiana
- Arrested by: JCSO
- Charges: Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony, and Dealing in Methamphetamine (aiding), a Level 4 Felony
- Additional: Dowden had an additional charge of Possession of Meth, a Level 6 Felony
- Kyle Anthony Dean Austin, 23, of Franklin, Indiana
- Arrested by: JCSO
- Charges: Dealing in a Controlled Substance Schedule 4, a Level 4 Felony, and Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony, x2.
- Additional: He had an additional charge of Possession of Marijuana with a prior conviction, a Level 6 Felony
- Susan Faye Leroux, 49, of Edinburgh, Indiana
- Arrested by: JCSO
- Charges: Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 2 Felony, and Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony
- Summer Doran, 38, of Indianapolis, Indiana
- Arrested by: JCSO
- Charges: Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 2 Felony, x2
- John L. Wade, 45, of Indianapolis, Indiana
- Arrested by: JCSO
- Charge: Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 2 Felony
- Gretchen Rhode, 42, of Greenwood, Indiana
- Arrested by: JCSO
- Charge: Dealing in a Controlled Substance, a Level 2 Felony
- Maya Bruno, 19, of Camby, Indiana
- Arrested by: JCSO
- Charges: Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony, x2
- Kristina L. Kinser, 46, of Greenwood, Indiana
- Arrested by: JCSO
- Charges: Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony, x2
- Billy Joe Buchanan, 27, of Indianapolis, Indiana
- Arrested by: JCSO
- Charges: Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 2 Felony, x2, Dealing in Narcotic Drug, a Level 3 Felony, and Dealing in Narcotic Drug, a Level 4 Felony
- Shelby Rae Abner, 29, of Indianapolis, Indiana
- Arrested by: JCSO
- Charges: Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 2 Felony, and Dealing in Narcotic Drug, a Level 5 Felony
- Coy Anthony Miller, 24, of Edinburgh, Indiana
- Arrested by: JCSO
- Charge: Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony
- Dennis Marshall Jones, 68, of Columbus, Indiana
- Arrested by: JCSO
- Charge: Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony
- Harry “Pete” Stevenson, 37, of Franklin, Indiana
- Arrested by: JCSO
- Charges: Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony, and Conversion, a Level A Misdemeanor
- Kevin “Bucky” Michael Morris of Edinburgh, Indiana
- Arrested by: FPD
- Charges: Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony, and Dealing in Marijuana, a Level A Misdemeanor
- Anthony Mark Sewell, 45, of Shelbyville, Indiana
- Arrested by: FPD
- Charges: Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 5 Felony, x2
- Additional: Sewell also had additional charges of Visiting Common Nuisance, a level A Misdemeanor, Possession of Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony, Possession of a Syringe, a Level 6 Felony, and Possession of Paraphernalia, a Level A Misdemeanor
- Jason Edward Litson, 47
- Arrested by: FPD
- Charge: Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony
- Mason E Hernandez, 23, of Greenwood, Indiana
- Arrested by: FPD
- Charges: Dealing in a Controlled Substance, a Level 5 Felony, Dealing in Hash Oil, a Level 6 Felony, x2, and Dealing Marijuana, a Level A Misdemeanor, x2
- Aaleia M. McIntosh, 20, of Indianapolis, Indiana
- Arrested by: FPD
- Charges: Dealing Narcotic Drug, a Level 5 Felony, and Dealing in Marijuana, a Level A Misdemeanor, x2
- Joshua Steven Brown, 46, of Butlerville, Indiana
- Arrested by: FPD
- Charge: Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 2 Felony
- LaDarrion Dimitri Lavon Moore, 23, of Franklin, Indiana
- Arrested by: FPD
- Charges: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 3 Felony, Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 4 Felony, Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 5 Felony, and Dealing in Marijuana, a Level A Misdemeanor
- Daiquis Mavon Coram, 23, of Clifford, Indiana
- Arrested by: FPD
- Charges: Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony, Dealing Narcotic Drug, a Level 5 Felony, and Dealing in a Lookalike Narcotic, a Level 6 Felony
- Danielle Rae Giles, 24, of Franklin, Indiana
- Arrested by: FPD
- Charges: Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony, and Dealing Narcotic Drug, a Level 5 Felony
- Corey L. Gilbert, 36, of Indianapolis, Indiana
- Arrested by: GPD
- Charges: Dealing in a narcotic, a Level 2 Felony
In addition to the above warrant arrests, Sheriff Burgess said that two other people were arrested during the investigation.
Brian Michael Nelson, 56, of Franklin, was arrested for Level 6 Felony maintaining a common nuisance as well as Felony meth possession and Misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.
Vanessa Volk, 44, of Franklin, was arrested for Level 6 Felony meth possession, Misdemeanor visiting a common nuisance and Misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.
While 25 people were arrested in total, Sheriff Burgess listed 11 other suspects who have yet to be arrested. Burgess listed the following people as being wanted on drug warrants.
- Casey Ann Evans, 40, of Edinburgh, Indiana
- Wanted for: Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony
- Wanted by: JCSO
- Cassi Jo Hendershot, 38, of Nashville, Indiana
- Wanted for: Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 2 Felony, x2, and Dealing in a Controlled Substance, a Level 5 Felony, x2
- Wanted by: JCSO
- Ashaun Marquis Miller, 26, of Indianapolis, Indiana
- Wanted for: Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony
- Wanted by: JCSO
- Matthew Wayne Snyder, 43, of Dunkirk, Indiana
- Wanted for: Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 2 Felony, x2
- Wanted by: JCSO
- William Scott Washington, 26, of Indianapolis, Indiana
- Wanted for: Dealing a Narcotic Drug, a Level 4 Felony, and Dealing a Narcotic Drug, a Level 5 Felony
- Wanted by: JCSO
- Brian Scott Stewart, 47, of Franklin, Indiana
- Wanted for: Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 2 Felony, Resisting Law Enforcement Officers, a Level 6 Felony, Habitual Traffic Violator, a Level 6 Felony, Possession of a Syringe, a Level 6 Felony, and Possession of Marijuana, a Level B Misdemeanor.
- Wanted by: JCSO
- Timothy Bradley Ridge, 44, of Franklin, Indiana
- Wanted for: Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony, and Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 5 Felony
- Wanted by: FPD
- Johnathan Douglas Lee Clark, 34, of Austin, Indiana
- Wanted for: Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 2 Felony, and Dealing in a Lookalike Drug, a Level 6 Felony
- Wanted by: FPD
- Anna Marie Bottoms, 36, of Columbus, Indiana
- Wanted for: Dealing a Lookalike Drug, a Level 5 Felony
- Wanted by: FPD
- Danny Lee Silver, 48, of Franklin, Indiana
- Wanted for: Dealing in a Methamphetamine, a Level 5 Felony
- Wanted by: FPD
- Brandon L Perry, 25, of Indianapolis, Indiana
- Wanted for: Dealing a Narcotic Drug, a Level 4 Felony
- Wanted by: GPD
In addition to his Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Burgess listed assisting agencies as the Edinburgh Police Department (EPD), Franklin Police Department (FPD), Greenwood Police Department (GPD), the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the Bargersville Police Department, the Bargersville Fire Department and the White River Fire Department.
Additionally, Sheriff Burgess referenced the strong working relationship his office has with Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner and his team.
“Prosecutor Hamner and his team at the Prosecutor’s Office ensures our undercover officers are successful in their day-to-day operations,” Burgess said. “They have been an integral part of achieving these goals in Johnson County and assisting with the arrest operation today.”
Anyone with information on any of the suspects arrested or the people wanted for arrest is being asked to contact law enforcement by calling 911 or 317-262-TIPS to remain anonymous.