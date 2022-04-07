INDIANAPOLIS — IACS is now caring for 18 dogs and 10 cats after removing the animals from a home on the southside of Indy.

The home along Epler Ave is a former church many neighbors said they used to go to. Now weeds are growing in the flower beds and blinds are drawn on the windows. As of noon on Thursday, four large, overflowing trash cans, along with several other trash bags, were outside of the building.

Neighbors said they were surprised to see animal after animal being taken out of the home on Wednesday.

”Not one time did I see anyone with a dog out there walking it, letting it out or anything,” said John Peterson, who lives near the home.

Peterson and his family attended Sunday services for years there, and the whole neighborhood always pitched in to help take care of the church building.

”It just ripped all of us apart, my whole family,” said Peterson. “We all, my son, my wife, my daughter, me, we all used to go over there.”

IACS returned Thursday to collect another cat from the home.

One neighbor told us the current tenants have been living in the home for the past three years, right around when the neighbors started to smell an odor.

We knocked on the door of the home. A man answered, barely cracking the door, and told us what his neighbors were saying about him was wrong and he did not want to talk about us.

A Marion County Health Department spokesperson said this started with an inspection based on a complaint. When investigators got to the home, they issued two emergency orders. One for the sanitary conditions and another for sewage inside the home.

”If people are cutting grass outside and they can smell it, I can only imagine what health implications that could have on a person’s health,” said David Peterson, another nearby neighbor.

The Health Department then called in IACS to come get the animals. There is now an open investigation into the conditions the animals are living in.

What happens next with the animals depends on the findings of the investigation, there is a chance they could return to the home they were at.

”It’s hard to say, with any investigation it is always a possibility but there is also the possibility that they would become our property,” said Roxie Randall, the Community Outreach Manager for IACS.

Randall said there is no limit for how many pets someone can have, as long as they’re properly taken care of.

“As long as they’re being cleaned up after, they have proper veterinary care, fed, watered and all of their needs are being met,” Randall said.

Randall said the intake of all the cats and dogs has made the facility extremely tight on kennels. If you’re looking to find a new furry friend all adoptions are free right now.