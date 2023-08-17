COLUMBUS, Ind. — Three people were recently arrested after a prostitution investigation that reportedly took place in a Columbus neighborhood.

According to a news release from the Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team, 32-year-old Mariel Hautman and 48-year-old Corey Singer, both Columbus residents, were arrested on prostitution charges.

The JNET, as well as the Columbus Police Department’s intelligence led policing unit, identified Hautman and Singer as two people who were allegedly involved in prostitution after the department was made aware of an advertisement on an escort website.

Corey Singer Mariel Hautman Chad Singer

According to the release, police conducted a search warrant on Hautman and Singer’s home in north Columbus. When the search warrant was executed, officials said that probable cause was established to place another person, identified by police as 55-year-old Chad Singer of Davenport, Iowa, under arrest.

When officials searched the home, the release said that several bags of methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia were also located. Officers also located a 4-year-old child inside a bedroom that was locked from the outside.

Under further investigation, Corey Singer was also determined to be a sex offender who was not in compliance with the sex offender registry, according to the release