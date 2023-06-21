INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested three men this week in downtown Indy resulting in drugs and guns being seized.

According to IMPD’s Facebook page, detectives made three arrests Tuesday in the 900 block of Delaware Street for various narcotics and firearms offenses. The three people arrested were identified as:

26-year-old Billy Coleman,

24-year-old Daylon Williams, and

24-year-old Darious Perkins.

According to IMPD, detectives were investigating the three men because it was believed they were engaged in criminal activity. Those suspicions were confirmed Tuesday, IMPD said, after several items of evidence were found.

“As a result of the investigation, detectives seized 59 Oxycodone pills, marijuana, a machine gun with an extended magazine, and an additional handgun with an extended magazine,” IMPD said.

Photos of the evidence seized, provided by IMPD, can be seen below.

Gun seized (via IMPD) Pills seized (via IMPD) Gun seized (via IMPD)

Coleman was arrested for “being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and an outstanding warrant,” while was arrested for possession of a machine gun and possession of a narcotic drug. Perkins was also arrested and charged with possession of a machine gun, possession of a narcotics drug and possession of marijuana, IMPD said.