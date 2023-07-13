KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo say three people were arrested after they were found the trio with two Uhaul trucks (one stolen) and a “large” amount of meth.

On July 13 around 3 a.m. officers were called out to Columbus Boulevard after receiving information about two stolen Uhaul trucks. The suspects were also believed to have a “large amount of methamphetamine.”

After arriving to the scene, officers found two trucks and the three suspects, all from Kokomo. They were identified as Brian Petro, 38, Caroline Gibson, 22, and Gavin Thatcher, 24.

Uhaul employees said that one of the trucks found has been stolen but a police report hadn’t been made yet. The second truck was not due back to be turned in until the next day. In addition to the Uhaul truck, officers seized about one-half pound of meth and two handguns.

A one month baby was found on the scene. Department of Child Services was contacted to assist and find care.

Petro was arrested for dealing meth, Level 2 Felony, possession of meth, Level 3 Felony, resisting law enforcement, Level 6 Felony and auto theft, Level 6 Felony.

Thatcher was arrested for dealing meth, Level 2 Felony, possession of meth, Level 3 Felony and auto theft, Level 6 Felony.

Gibson was arrested for dealing meth, Level 3 Felony and possession of meth, Level 3 Felony.

The case remains an active investigation. Anyone with additional information can call the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017 or crime stoppers at 1 (800) 262-TIPS.