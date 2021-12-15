3 cars stolen from Greenfield auto facility overnight; At least 1 recovered in Indy

GREENFIELD and INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police have recovered one of three vehicles reported stolen in Greenfield.

The theft was sometime overnight although the exact time is unclear. Police have not confirmed the exact location of from where the cars were stolen, although we believe it’s an auto processing center.

Police say three Dodge Chargers were taken and driven from Greenfield to Indianapolis.

One of the cars was later found around 4 Wednesday morning in the Castleton area.

Investigators continue to search for the other two vehicles.

It’s unclear if there were any arrests made in connection.