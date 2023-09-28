INDIANAPOLIS — Three people are behind bars and charged with conspiracy to commit murder following a shooting on Indy’s near east side.

The violence started in June 2022 when the victim walked away from a gas station on E. 10th Street where she was ambushed and quickly forced into a car.

After being driven around and assaulted for several minutes, the woman was dropped off into a wooded field where she was repeatedly shot and left for dead.

The victim was shot in the leg, arm and face, but still managed to crawl to the front porch of a stranger’s home on S. Tuxedo Street where she begged for help by calling 911, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

“We’re thankful the victim survived. It’s very possible she would not, given the extent of her injuries,” said IMPD Lt. Shane Foley. “Our detectives continued to work hard and diligently to bring justice to the victim and that’s what happened in this case.”

In fact this week, nearly 16 months after the crime, prosecutors charged Jahzanda Williams, Twyman Williams and Tyesha Breeding with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, aggravated battery and other charges.

According to the affidavit, the trio believed the victim had taken some money from them and threatened to kill her if she didn’t give it back.

The victim told police after buying lottery tickets at the gas station, she was walking to a friend’s home, when she was abducted at gunpoint and pistol whipped then walked into the wooded area where she was shot 8 times but somehow survived.

The three suspects were identified this year after being connected to a separate drug investigation in Johnson County. Photos of the three suspects can be seen below.

Jahzanda Williams mugshot (via IMPD) Twyman Williams mugshot (via IMPD) Tyesha Breeding mugshot (via IMPD)

“We see on TV that crimes are solved in an hour and that’s not the case in reality,” said Foley.

Police say the case illustrates how their detectives never stop working to solve violent crimes, no matter how long it takes.

“Whether it takes 10 minutes or a year and a half, our detectives are going to work diligently to identify people responsible for violent crimes and put those people in jail,” said Foley.

The three suspects are being held on bonds of $80,000, $100,000 and $200,000.