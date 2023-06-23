KOKOMO, Ind. — A three-day, multi-jurisdictional drug bust in Kokomo resulted in the arrest of 24 people and led to a variety of drugs being kept off the streets.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, the drug busts occurred from Tuesday to Thursday and resulted in 24 arrests and 11 felony charges along with an additional 28 misdemeanor charges.

Marijuana was the largest of the seizures, according to Kokomo police, with 203.5 grams of pot seized during the three-day operation. While legal in many U.S. states, marijuana has not been legalized for medical or recreational use in Indiana.

Also seized over the course of the three-day operation was 60 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, 60 legend drug tablets and 50 stamps of LSD. Smaller amounts of cocaine, ketamine, ecstasy, heroin and methamphetamine were also seized during the busts.

At this time, police have not released the identities of any of the suspects arrested in the drug busts or released any further details about the investigation that led to the three-day operation.