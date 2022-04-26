Booking photo of D’Maurah Bryant

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal grand jury is charging three young men from Indianapolis for their role in a series of armed cellphone store robberies that occurred throughout Indianapolis and Fishers over a 25-day span in late 2021.

Quintez Tucker, 18; D’Maurah Bryant, 19; and Robdarius Williams, 19, are charged with conspiracy and multiple robbery and firearms offenses in relation to the series of armed robberies. The federal grand jury’s 17-count indictment was unsealed on Tuseday following the arrest of all the defendents.

Seven teens, including the three indicted by the federal grand jury, were arrested in total in connection with the series of armed robberies that occurred at cellphone stores between Nov. 8, 2021, and Dec. 3, 2021.

Police previously said Williams, Bryant, Tucker and others, including multiple juveniles, stormed into eight different cellphone stores in and around Indianapolis with guns drawn and forced customers and employees onto the floor. They mostly target iPhones, records claim, walking away with large bags filled with tens of thousands of dollars worth of smartphones.

Court documents reveal the suspects not only stole phones and phone accessories, however, but also stole cash including taking items from the customers who were unfortunate enough to be in the store at the time of the robbery.

In one instance, police said a gun was even allegedly pointed at a 2-year-old child.

“Common sense will tell you when people go into stores with guns, it’s such a volatile ending that could occur,” said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Sgt. Vincent Stewart in a previous report.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department previously identified other suspects arrested in connection with these robberies as 18-year-old Gregory Clifton, 17-year-old Labaron Ferguson, 16-year-old Darrelle Risper and 16-year-old Evan Bannon. All are facing charges in adult court.

The United States Attorney’s Office said each of the three defendants indicted by the federal jury is scheduled to make their initial appearance before a U.S. Magistrate Judge on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. If convicted on the robbery charges, each face up to 20 years in prison, three years supervised release and a $250,000 fine. They face additional years in prison if convicted of brandishing a firearm during a violent crime.

The eight stores affected by the robberies were:

Verizon: 11760 Olio Road, Fishers IN

T-Mobile: 1560 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN

T-Mobile: 11725 Fox Road, Indianapolis, IN

AT&T: 4850 Southport Road, Indianapolis, IN

Verizon: 1950 Kessler Blvd. West Drive, Indianapolis, IN

T-Mobile: 1155 East Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis, IN

T-Mobile: 6929 W 38th Street, Indianapolis, IN

AT&T: 8855 South Emerson Avenue, Indianapolis, IN

Booking photos for Williams and Tucker were not available at the time of publishing.