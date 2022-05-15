INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot in three separate shootings on the city’s west and near northwest sides Sunday night.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, three shootings that injured three people occurred Sunday night, two on the near northwest side and one on the west side. The information we have about each shooting is below.

Kessler Blvd. N. Drive

IMPD officers responded Sunday night to the city’s near northwest side on report of a person shot. Upon arrival to the 2600 block of Kessler Blvd. N. Dr., they found a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound or wounds.

There is no victim or suspect information at this time, IMPD said. The condition of the victim is unknown.

Woodrow Avenue

Around the same time, officers were also sent to the west side for a person shot. Officers arrived to the 800 block of Woodrow Ave. to find a victim with injuries that appeared to be a gunshot wound or wounds.

Like the Kessler Blvd N. Drive shooting, there is no victim or suspect information at this time, IMPD said. The condition of the victim is unknown.

Riverside Drive E.

Also on the city’s near northwest side, officers were sent to the 2400 block of Riverside Drive E. for a person shot. Officers arrived to find a victim with injuries that appeared to be a gunshot wound or wounds.

The victim, according to IMPD, is in stable condition.

This a developing story. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.