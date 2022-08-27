NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (FOX59) – Police are investigating a reported disturbance during the Wiz Khalifa and Logic concert Friday night at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville.

During the performance at around 10:30 p.m., a reported disturbance broke out in the crowd in section 5 of the lawn section.

Warning: This video may contain explicit language.

Police and security in the venue responded to the report and began exiting people from the area.

Police said that the gates were then opened for concert goers to exit right away. Even non-public exits were open to ensure a swift exit from everyone. Police say a lot of people self-evacuated.

Officers swept the area as crowds were exiting but found no weapon.

Police say three minor injuries were reported in this incident and all three individuals were taken to area hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

No other information has been provided. This story will be updated when new information becomes available.