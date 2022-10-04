INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis metro police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred in the span of 10 minutes on the east and near northeast sides of the city, injuring at least 3 people.

IMPD was first called around 6 p.m. to the intersection of E. Washington Street and S. Euclid Avenue on the city’s east side on report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The conditions of the two victims, IMPD said, is currently unavailable. Aggravated Assault detectives are responding to the scene.

The second shooting occurred around 6:10 p.m. when IMPD officers were called to the 3700 block of N. Tacoma Avenue for a person shot. Upon arrival to the area, which is near the intersection of E. 38th Street and N. Keystone Avenue on the near northeast side, they found one gunshot victim.

The victim, IMPD said, is currently listed in critical condition.

A fourth person arrived at Community Hospital North around 6:50 p.m. suffering from gunshot wounds. Police have not said whether this fourth victim is related to the other shootings.

Police did not immediately provide any more information on either shooting.