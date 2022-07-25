INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot and injured Monday on the city’s near east side, according to police.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called just before 2:15 p.m. Monday to the 1000 block of Churchman Avenue, near the intersection of Churchman Ave. and Woodlawn Ave. There, they found three victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

According to IMPD, all three victims are awake and breathing. FOX59 has a crew on the way to the scene, which is around five blocks west of Keystone Ave.