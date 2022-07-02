INDIANAPOLIS — Indy saw three separate crashes overnight resulting in one person dead, one in critical condition, and many in the hospital.

The first crash occurred just before 11:00 p.m. Friday night at the intersection of East 46th Street and North Post Road. Preliminary investigation has determined that a red pickup truck traveling southbound on N Post Rd, struck a northbound passenger car as it was turning west onto E 46th St. The adult male driver of the turning passenger car was transported by EMS from the crash scene and was declared deceased after arriving at the emergency room. The driver of the red pickup truck fled the scene on foot. Efforts remain ongoing to identify the driver who fled the scene.

The second crash occurred in the area of South East Street and East Thompson Road around 1:00 a.m. Saturday. The crash involved two people. One person was sent to a nearby hospital in critical condition, and the other was sent to a nearby hospital complaining of pain. Police have arrested 19-year-old Chan Lian for his alleged involvement.

The third crash occurred in the area of U.S. 40 and 650 E. One male crashed, his car caught fire and he became entrapped. After emergency personnel extricated him, he was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.