INDIANAPOLIS — A pair of overnight shootings has left one man dead and two other people in critical condition.

Police say the deadly shooting was reported just before midnight at an Exxon gas station at the corner of E. 46th and N. Arlington Avenue.

Two men were found inside a car at the gas station. Both had been shot. One was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Overnight shootings map

“We don’t know how many crimes like the one behind me could be prevented because someone sees two people look like they’re about to get in a fight or whatever,” said IMPD Nightwatch Capt. Mike Leepper at the scene. “It is at a gas station at 1 o’clock in the morning. Police arrive, and we avoid the tragedy we have now where we have at least one person [is] deceased now as a result of God only knows what.”

About 30 minutes before the gas station shooting, police say one person was found shot outside of Lakeview Church on Beachway Drive on the city’s west side.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released information about potential suspects or persons of interest.