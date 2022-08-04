INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot across Indianapolis in the span of approximately an hour, including a 13-year-old and a woman who was hit by a bullet while she was sleeping.

Graphic showing shooting locations

IMPD was first called to Methodist Hospital around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a person who arrived seeking care for a gunshot wound.

Officers believe the adult male patient was shot on Martin Luther King Jr. Street on the northwest side.

About 40 minutes later, a 13-year-old was injured in a shooting not far from Emerson Avenue and E. 16th Street.

Police say the teenager had a graze wound from a shooting in the 4700 block of E. 19th Street.

Then just after midnight, a woman was shot in the 3600 block of Dubarry Road as she was asleep in a home. That’s near 38th Street and N. Post Road.

Police say the shots came from someone outside, but it’s unclear if the woman was the intended target.

The woman and 13-year-old were both described as awake and breathing by first responders, but the man’s condition is unknown.

“None of these were related. They all seem to be targeted. All three we don’t have a lot to go on. Usually with the shootings in these neighborhoods, we don’t have a ton to go on but in the end, we usually come up with some sort of information further along down the road when investigators submit evidence and DNA,” said IMPD Nightwatch Commander Kerry Buckner.

If you know anything, you’re asked to call IMPD or CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS.