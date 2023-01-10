INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a total of three people, including two women, were shot in separate incidents across the city overnight.

Woman shot at west side apartment

The most recent incident involved a woman shot at the Mariner’s Village Apartments on Indy’s west side.

Police responded to a residence on Breakwater Drive around 3 a.m. and found a woman in her 20s shot in the arm. She was taken to the hospital and last said to be stable. Police believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident.

Woman found shot in vehicle on west side

About two hours earlier, another woman was found shot on Linda Lane (just north of Krannert Park).

IMPD said she was found inside a vehicle on Linda Lane, but they believe the actual shooting happened near Rockville Road and Brant.

The woman was last said to be stable.

Walk-in shooting victim at IU Health

Police are also investigating a walk-in patient at IU Health Hospital who was shot. Police are still determining where the actual shooting happened. We do know the victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.