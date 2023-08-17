INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after three people were shot Thursday on the city’s near west side, critically injuring at least one of the victims.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 6:40 p.m. to the 500 block of Lynn Street for an incomplete 911 call.

Upon arrival to the area, which is near the intersection of W. Michigan Street and N. Belmont Avenue on the city’s near west side, IMPD said officers found three people with gunshot wounds.

At least one of the victims, IMPD said, is reported to be in critical condition. No other information was immediately provided.