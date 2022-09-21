The scene of the shooting outside a Speedway gas station at 10th and German Church.

CUMBERLAND, Ind. — Police are investigating after three people were shot outside a gas station in Cumberland.

According to the Cumberland Police Department, the shooting occurred around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday outside of the Speedway gas station located at 10th Street and German Church Road. As shots were fired, police said innocent bystanders ducked for cover inside the gas station and even hid in drink refrigerators.

Outside of the gas station, police said three people were shot during the gunfire. One of the persons struck was said to be in critical condition while the other two were listed to be in stable condition.

A fourth person involved in the shooting has been detained by police at the scene.

At this time, police have not released any further information as the investigation continues to be active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.