GREENFIELD, Ind. – Three teenagers are accused of attempting to rob a man at gunpoint before stealing his car.

All three suspects—18-year-old Nicholas J. Thomas, 18-year-old Joshua C. McCarty Jr. and 16-year-old Jaykob Neice—are charged with armed robbery and auto theft.

Thomas is also charged with pointing a gun. Neice, who is under 18 and is considered a minor, is being charged as an adult.

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. on July 28 in the 1000 block of Walnut Street. A man told police that he’d agreed to meet with Thomas. When he arrived at the meeting place, three teens dressed in black hoodies got into his Nissan Sentra. The teens “were trying to hide their faces,” the man said.

Thomas, who’d gotten into the front seat on the passenger side, pointed a gun at him, according to court documents, and told him to “give me everything you have.” The victim grabbed his own gun, left the car and then fired a shot into the air.

Nicholas Thomas

The three teens took off in the man’s Sentra, with McCarty driving after moving from the back seat. Police later recovered the vehicle in the parking lot of a business and said surveillance video helped them identify the suspects.

The video showed Thomas “aggressively searching” the vehicle in the parking lot, according to court documents.” The other two appeared to ditch their black hoodies, according to surveillance video taken from a residence in Greenfield.

The victim told police the three appeared in a Snapchat video in which they said they “were coming to finish the job,” according to court documents.

During an interview with police, one of the suspects told investigators that the victim owed Thomas money. He also denied that Thomas had pulled a gun, although he admitted “Thomas is a big guy so his view was blocked.”

Thomas and Neice were set for pretrial conferences next month. A court date has not been scheduled for McCarty, according to court records.