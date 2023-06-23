MUNCIE, Ind. — A 3-year-old girl was attacked by a dog while wandering around a Muncie neighborhood in only a diaper, court documents reveal.

The girl’s grandfather, 43-year-old Donald Junior Bradford, was supposed to be watching the child, according to the girl’s mother, but told police the girl had wandered out of the house without his knowledge while he was using the bathroom.

Bradford was arrested on Wednesday and faces one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 3 felony.

Booking photo of Donald Bradford (Delaware County Sheriff’s Department)

According to court documents, police and firefighters were called to the 1900 block of S. High Street on Sunday after a caller reported that a young girl was bitten by a dog.

Witnesses told officers that the 3-year-old girl was “roaming the neighborhood” alone in only a diaper for approximately 15 to 20 minutes before the dog bit the girl on the chest.

At first, witnesses thought that perhaps the child was in their own yard, as she had walked up to a swing set, but then the witnesses saw a dog knock over the child and bite the girl on the chest. One of the witnesses scooped up the child before calling 911, court documents state.

Police said the young girl suffered three lacerations to her chest that required stitches.

Police claimed that girl’s grandfather, Bradford, was located by police on W. 13th Street roughly 17 minutes after the 911 call was made. Police said Bradford hadn’t even left the home in an attempt to locate the missing girl.

When police arrive on scene, Bradford reportedly told officers, “I was in the bathroom, I come out and she’s gone.”

According to the documents, the girl’s mother told police she dropped off the 3-year-old at Bradford’s home and last saw the girl sitting in a highchair. Bradford later reportedly admitted to leaving the girl upstairs watching television while he went downstairs to use the bathroom.

Bradford claimed he could not have been more than 10 minutes and when he came out of the bathroom to find the side door open and the girl was gone.

According to the court documents, Bradford blamed his daughter for the side door being open and claimed that he did go outside and look for the girl, even though officers arriving on scene reported otherwise.

If convicted, Bradford could face between three and 16 years in prison.

